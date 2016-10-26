Police-involved shooting in Brooklyn: Knife-wielding man shot by cop

The 23-year-old man lunged at officers with the knife, police said.

A knife-wielding man was shot three times in the torso by an officer after police responded to a call at a laundromat on Remsen Avenue in East Flatbush on Oct. 26, 2016. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A knife-wielding man was shot three times by a police officer Wednesday morning in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Cops responded to several calls about a man armed with a knife and firearm in front of a laundromat at 842 Remsen Ave. in East Flatbush around 11 a.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Terry Monahan said. When officers arrived, they saw Davonte Pressley, 23, armed with a knife, he said. They ordered him to drop the knife multiple times, but he did not, Monahan said.

Pressley then lunged at the officers with the knife in his hand, Monahan said.

One officer shot Pressley, striking him three times in the torso, Monahan said. Pressley was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

The knife was recovered at the scene, police said.