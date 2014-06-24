Police search for man suspected of groping several girls in the Bronx

The first known attack was in February.

Police are searching for a man suspected of groping nine different girls, some as young as 12 years old.

The suspect, described as being about 20 years old and about 5’10”, groped the girls throughout the eastern Bronx, police said. The first known attack was on a 14-year-old girl who was walking to the train on Eastchester Road in February.

Most recently, police say the same man is believed to have groped two females on June 11 — a 12-year-old girl on Schiefflin Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. and a 21-year-old woman on Fish Avenue about 15 minutes later.

All of the attacks took place between about 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Police said the man, who has a thin build, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black sneakers.