Police searching for man in viral video who punched woman on the D train in New York City

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A viral video shows a man punching a woman while riding the D train in New York City and the NYPD is looking for the assailant.

According to police, the suspect, described as an unknown man, got into a dispute with a woman while riding the D train. The dispute escalated and the suspect punched the woman in the face.

Video posted of the incident shows that the victim told the suspect to take a chill pill, which resulted in the punch. Police say it is not immediately clear when the incident happened or what subway station it was near, though the video was posted online on Oct. 27.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayy Russell (@meannn.beauty_)

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.