Bigot punched woman, yelled anti-gay slurs while she held hands with girlfriend in East Village: cops

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force needs the public’s help in finding the unhinged bigot who attacked a 21-year-old woman in the East Village last month after spotting her holding hands with her girlfriend.

Police released video camera footage on Sunday of the perpetrator behind the assault, which took place at 9:55 p.m. on the night of Sept. 15 near the corner of East 14th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim and her girlfriend were walking hand-in-hand through the area when the bigoted brute began shouting anti-gay statements at her.

As the victim walked past the homophobe, cops said, the suspect made more hateful statements, then punched her in the face.

Following the assault, the bigot took off on foot in an unknown direction, authorities said.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct. The woman suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Cops described the attacker as a man with a dark complexion with short black hair, believed to stand about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.