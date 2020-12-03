Armed trio robs man of electronics during gunpoint robbery in Manhattan | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a trio who robbed a man on a Manhattan street on Wednesday night.

Authorities say that at 10:47 p.m. on Dec. 2, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a robbery near Park Avenue and East 23rd Street. Upon their arrival, officers were informed by a 26-year-old man that he was approached by three unknown men while he was walking in the area.

The trio pointed a firearm at the victim and forcibly took his electronics. The suspects then fled the scene to parts unknown. The victim was not injured as a result.

The suspects are described as men in their twenties with dark complexions. They were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.