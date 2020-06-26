Quantcast
ChelseaManhattanNewsPolice & Fire

Double shooting in Flatiron District leaves young woman dead, man injured

Robert Pozarycki
32 mins ago
Photo via Getty Images

Cops are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 19-year-old woman and injured a 21-year-old man in the Flatiron District early on Friday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the killing took place at 12:29 a.m. on June 26 near the corner of East 26th Street and 5th Avenue.

Officers from the 13th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a person shot, found the 19-year-old woman shot in the chest and the 21-year-old man with a bullet to his leg. It’s unclear if the two victims were known to each other.

Paramedics rushed both victims to Bellevue Hospital, where the woman died upon arrival; the man remains hospitalized there in stable condition.

Police have withheld the woman’s identity, pending family notification.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. A police source said the two victims were involved in an argument with an unidentified person moments before the gunfire.

Cops are now looking for a male suspect; no further description was provided.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

