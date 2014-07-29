East New York shooting suspect sought; victim survived bullet to his face

A man in East New York survived a bullet to the face when he was shot in broad daylight on Sunday, according to video the NYPD released Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to the 41-year-old victim, who was standing outside a corner grocer on Stanley and Van Siclen avenues with his dog Sunday shortly before 7 p.m., pulling out a gun from his front pocket and firing off a shot. It appears the suspect was able to fire one shot, allowing the victim to run, according to the video. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is in critical condition, according to the NYPD.

The suspect is described as 6-foot-3, weighing about 230 pounds.