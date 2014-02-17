Police seek suspects in robbery, assault

The NYPD Monday released surveillance video of four teens accused of robbing a 74-year-old man in Brownsville and sending him …

The NYPD Monday released surveillance video of four teens accused of robbing a 74-year-old man in Brownsville and sending him to the hospital.

The victim was attacked near his apartment in the Van Wycks Houses on Saturday at 4:50 p.m. He was hit in the back of the head with an unknown object andhis wallet, containing $150 and credit cards, was stolen. The surveillance video shows the four suspects, believed to be in their late teens, entering an elevator with the victim, and then following him as he walked out.

The blow to the head caused bleeding in the brain and a broken collar bone. He was taken to Kings County Hospital and is expected to recover, an NYPD spokesman said.