Off-duty cop shoots man in wheelchair who fired gun in Brooklyn: NYPD

The man fired shots toward a home in East Flatbush, police said.

An off-duty police officer shot and injured a man in a wheelchair who police say fired a gun toward a Brooklyn house on Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

Just before 2:42 a.m., a 30-year-old man fired a .38 caliber revolver toward the home at 145 E. 43rd St., where the off-duty officer was, police said.

The officer returned fire, shooting the man in the hip, police said.

The man, who police did not immediately identify, was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in stable condition and was taken into police custody, according to police.

The off-duty officer was not hurt, but was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital for evaluation, police said.

Police found the man’s revolver at the scene and released a photo of it.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.