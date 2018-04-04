Four police officers shot and killed a man brandishing a metal pipe in Crown Heights Wednesday afternoon, after cops received multiple 911 calls of a man with what appeared to be a gun, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

The officers shot the man, who was not immediately identified, just at 4:40 p.m. by the corner of Montgomery Street and Utica Avenue, according to Monahan. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers were called to the intersection after receiving at least three 911 calls were made to police reporting a man who was pointing what appeared to be a gun at people on the street, Monahan said.

When cops arrived, they encountered a man who fit the reported description and tried to engage him. He then turned, took a "two-handed stance," and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the officers, according to Monahan, who said there is numerous video and surveillance photo evidence that matches the timeline of events.

The officers involved in the shooting were not wearing body cameras, Monahan said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the incident, according to the mayor’s office.

The officer involved in the shooting was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, and did not suffer any gunshot wounds, police said.

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story.