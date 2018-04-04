News Police shoot, kill man in Crown Heights, NYPD says The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. Police shot and killed a person in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, an NYPD spokesman said Wednesday. Photo Credit: Newsday / Shingo Urier By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated April 4, 2018 7:45 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Four police officers shot and killed a man brandishing a metal pipe in Crown Heights Wednesday afternoon, after cops received multiple 911 calls of a man with what appeared to be a gun, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. The officers shot the man, who was not immediately identified, just at 4:40 p.m. by the corner of Montgomery Street and Utica Avenue, according to Monahan. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead. Officers were called to the intersection after receiving at least three 911 calls were made to police reporting a man who was pointing what appeared to be a gun at people on the street, Monahan said. When cops arrived, they encountered a man who fit the reported description and tried to engage him. He then turned, took a "two-handed stance," and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the officers, according to Monahan, who said there is numerous video and surveillance photo evidence that matches the timeline of events. The officers involved in the shooting were not wearing body cameras, Monahan said. Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the incident, according to the mayor’s office. The officer involved in the shooting was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, and did not suffer any gunshot wounds, police said. Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.