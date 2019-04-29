NewsPolitics May Day protests in NYC target Trump, Wall Street and more Protests, rallies and student walkouts are being planned across Manhattan for May Day, which is also International Workers' Day. May Day protesters march at a Manhattan protest on May 1, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated April 29, 2019 2:53 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Hundreds of people will mark May Day in New York City on Wednesday with protests, walkouts and rallies. May Day has been synonymous with International Workers’ Day for decades but in recent years the holiday also has been used as a soap box for overlapping issues such as politics and immigration. Here are the May Day protests and rallies planned in New York City and what to expect at each event. May Day Walkout and Rally at The New School When: Wednesday, at noon Where: University Center, 63 Fifth Ave., Manhattan What it’s about: The group Campus Action Network is organizing a campuswide walkout followed by a protest over “outrageous” new fees, tuition increases and housing costs. Support Laundry Workers Rally When: Wednesday, at noon Where: TYS Laundromat, 215 E. 116th St., Manhattan What it’s about: The rally is being organized in support of immigrant laundry workers whom the Laundry Workers Center is helping to organize. May Day to Save the Gardens When: Wednesday, at noon Where: City Hall steps, Manhattan What it’s about: Organizers are calling on the city to provide permanent protection of all community gardens. International Workers’ Day Rally at Columbia When: Wednesday, at 1 p.m. Where: Columbia University Low Library steps on West 116th Street, Manhattan What it’s about: A rally will be held in support of Columbia University’s staff. There will be speakers from unions and student groups affiliated with the school. Attendees are encouraged to wear red. Tell Trump: There Are No Walls in the Workers Struggle When: Wednesday, at 3 p.m. Where: Trump Building, 40 Wall St., Manhattan What it’s about: Activists from more than 100 organizations and labor unions will gather to protest the Trump administration’s border wall and urge the working class to unite against greed and inequality. May Day Rally: Students and Workers Unite! When: Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m. Where: The City College of New York, NAC Plaza, Manhattan What it’s about: Protesters will demand fair wages for restaurant workers, free tuition for all CUNY students and contract agreements for faculty. May Day in NYC: Workers + Immigrants, We Rise Together When: Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m. Where: Columbus Circle, Manhattan What it’s about: Nearly a dozen community advocate groups will rally for worker and immigrant rights and then march to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.