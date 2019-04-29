Hundreds of people will mark May Day in New York City on Wednesday with protests, walkouts and rallies.

May Day has been synonymous with International Workers’ Day for decades but in recent years the holiday also has been used as a soap box for overlapping issues such as politics and immigration.

Here are the May Day protests and rallies planned in New York City and what to expect at each event.

When: Wednesday, at noon

Where: University Center, 63 Fifth Ave., Manhattan

What it’s about: The group Campus Action Network is organizing a campuswide walkout followed by a protest over “outrageous” new fees, tuition increases and housing costs.

Support Laundry Workers Rally

When: Wednesday, at noon

Where: TYS Laundromat, 215 E. 116th St., Manhattan

What it’s about: The rally is being organized in support of immigrant laundry workers whom the Laundry Workers Center is helping to organize.

When: Wednesday, at noon

Where: City Hall steps, Manhattan

What it’s about: Organizers are calling on the city to provide permanent protection of all community gardens.

When: Wednesday, at 1 p.m.

Where: Columbia University Low Library steps on West 116th Street, Manhattan

What it’s about: A rally will be held in support of Columbia University’s staff. There will be speakers from unions and student groups affiliated with the school. Attendees are encouraged to wear red.

Tell Trump: There Are No Walls in the Workers Struggle

When: Wednesday, at 3 p.m.

Where: Trump Building, 40 Wall St., Manhattan

What it’s about: Activists from more than 100 organizations and labor unions will gather to protest the Trump administration’s border wall and urge the working class to unite against greed and inequality.

When: Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m.

Where: The City College of New York, NAC Plaza, Manhattan

What it’s about: Protesters will demand fair wages for restaurant workers, free tuition for all CUNY students and contract agreements for faculty.

When: Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Columbus Circle, Manhattan

What it’s about: Nearly a dozen community advocate groups will rally for worker and immigrant rights and then march to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.