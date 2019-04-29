LATEST PAPER
May Day protests in NYC target Trump, Wall Street and more

Protests, rallies and student walkouts are being planned across Manhattan for May Day, which is also International Workers' Day.

May Day protesters march at a Manhattan protest

May Day protesters march at a Manhattan protest on May 1, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Hundreds of people will mark May Day in New York City on Wednesday with protests, walkouts and rallies.

May Day has been synonymous with International Workers’ Day for decades but in recent years the holiday also has been used as a soap box for overlapping issues such as politics and immigration.

Here are the May Day protests and rallies planned in New York City and what to expect at each event.

May Day Walkout and Rally at The New School

When: Wednesday, at noon

Where: University Center, 63 Fifth Ave., Manhattan

What it’s about: The group Campus Action Network is organizing a campuswide walkout followed by a protest over “outrageous” new fees, tuition increases and housing costs.

Support Laundry Workers Rally

When: Wednesday, at noon

Where: TYS Laundromat, 215 E. 116th St., Manhattan

What it’s about: The rally is being organized in support of  immigrant laundry workers whom the Laundry Workers Center is helping to organize.

May Day to Save the Gardens

When: Wednesday, at noon

Where: City Hall steps, Manhattan

What it’s about: Organizers are calling on the city to provide permanent protection of all community gardens.

International Workers’ Day Rally at Columbia

When: Wednesday, at 1 p.m.

Where: Columbia University Low Library steps on West 116th Street, Manhattan

What it’s about: A rally will be held in support of Columbia University’s staff. There will be speakers from unions and student groups affiliated with the school. Attendees are encouraged to wear red.

Tell Trump: There Are No Walls in the Workers Struggle

When: Wednesday, at 3 p.m.

Where: Trump Building, 40 Wall St., Manhattan

What it’s about: Activists from more than 100 organizations and labor unions will gather to protest the Trump administration’s border wall and urge the working class to unite against greed and inequality.

May Day Rally: Students and Workers Unite!

When: Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m.

Where: The City College of New York, NAC Plaza, Manhattan

What it’s about: Protesters will demand fair wages for restaurant workers, free tuition for all CUNY students and contract agreements for faculty.

May Day in NYC: Workers + Immigrants, We Rise Together

When: Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Columbus Circle, Manhattan

What it’s about: Nearly a dozen community advocate groups will rally for worker and immigrant rights and then march to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

