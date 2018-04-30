Several May Day rallies planned in Manhattan are expected to draw hundreds of New Yorkers on Tuesday.

Rallies and protests have become common place in New York City on May Day, which is also known as International Workers’ Day. The origins of the event date to 1886, when roughly 300,000 workers across the United States staged a walk-out to demand better conditions, including an eight-hour workday, according to the Industrial Workers of the World union.

Organizers of a rally planned for 5:30 p.m. in Washington Square Park are expecting several hundred people to take part in their call for “good jobs and the right to organize.”

Though the rallies tend to be rooted in the fight for fair labor practices, some of this year’s events are taking on a more political tone, with organizers targeting corporate greed and President Donald Trump’s policies.

An early morning march from Battery Park to Wall Street is being planned as a protest against several major financial institutions, which organizers say are complicit in the mass incarceration of Americans and family separation of immigrants because of their investments in private prisons and detention companies. The protest, which begins at 6:30 a.m., is part of a “national day of resistance,” organizers said.

As with last year, Union Square will once again host several May Day protests, including a noon event that will cover topics ranging from Trump’s immigration policies to military air strikes in the Middle East.

A workshop at 5 p.m. in Times Square, meanwhile, will teach you how to make your own wearable protest signage.

Last year’s May Day protests resulted in 32 arrests around the city.