Plastic straws in New York City could be a thing of the past under a bill being introduced in the City Council on Wednesday.

Councilman Rafael Espinal is proposing a sweeping ban on single-use plastic straws across the five boroughs that would include restaurants, bars and even food carts.

Espinal pointed to statistics showing 500 million plastic straws are used and tossed out every day in the United States. And more often than not, they end up in waterways.

“It’s no secret that we have a plastic problem,” Espinal said in a statement. “It is estimated that there are 13 million metric tons of plastic clogging our oceans and that 100,000 marine creatures die from plastic entanglement a year.”

Similar legislation to ban the ubiquitous straws has passed in other parts of the country, including Malibu, California, and Seattle.

“The mayor is focused on banning single-use plastic bags to reduce plastic waste to help protect the environment and benefit New Yorkers,” said Seth Stein, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We will review this legislation as it moves through the legislative process.”

Espinal’s bill — which also bars establishments from giving customers plastic beverage stirrers — has the backing of several environmental advocacy groups, including the Wildlife Conservation Society, Oceanic Global, the Sierra Club and Lonely Whale.

The Wildlife Conservation Society, which operates the New York Aquarium and other institutions, has launched the “Give a Sip” campaign to support the bill and ask people to ditch the use of single-use plastic straws in their own homes.

“This is one of the greatest threats against wildlife and marine life,” said John Calvelli, executive vice president at the WCS. “By 2050, there will be more plastic by weight in the ocean than fish. We need to start raising public awareness of this issue.”

The WCS has already eliminated single-use plastic straws, cold drink lids and single-use, carry-out plastic bags from all of its parks, including the Bronx Zoo.

Both the WCS and Oceanic Global, which created an Oceanic Standard to help establishments adopt environmentally-friendly practices, said they have already received pledges from numerous city bars and restaurants to stop using plastic straws.

Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio said his Crafted Hospitality restaurants in the city are starting to eliminate single-use plastic straws. Last week, Danny Meyer announced restaurants in his Union Square Hospitality Group, which includes Blue Smoke and Union Square Café, will also stop using them.

Straws made of paper, bamboo, metal or glass can be swapped out for plastic, advocates said.

It’s unclear whether Mayor Bill de Blasio would support the bill.

If the bill is signed into law, there would be a two-year grace period before any bar, restaurant or other site would be hit with penalties for violations.

And there would be exemptions for customers who need to use plastic straws due to medical conditions or a disability, according to Espinal’s office.

“New York is a global leader,” said Calvelli, who pointed out the state’s ban on ivory led to similar efforts around the world. “If we can raise consciousness here in New York, it would be a catalyst.”