Popular 'Dozen Divas' cabaret show to return to New York City this month | amNewYork

With performance spaces reopening at 33%, a popular cabaret show is taking the stage once again at the end of the month.

On April 30, Broadway World and MAC-nominated comedienne Dorothy Bishop is returning to the stage with her Dozen Divas cabaret show. The show will take place at 7 p.m. at the Triad Theater, located at 158 W. 72nd St.

The show will feature Bishop and her lineup of divas, plus special guest, TikTok star and Forbidden Broadway and “Spamilton” veteran Charles Osborne. In celebration of this grand reopening, Triad Theater is offering Dozen Divas Drink Specials. Ask for the Liza, Barbra, Cher, Tina, Stevie, or Shirley.

The show will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing and rigorous cleaning measures. Guests must wear masks when not at their tables, and the staff and performers are fully vaccinated. A full list of safety protocols is available at www.triadnyc.com.

Tickets are available at www.triadnyc.com or you can call 212-362-2590 from noon to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.dozendivas.com.