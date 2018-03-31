News Man accused of assaulting postal worker dies after going into cardiac arrest, police say The man went into cardiac arrest after he was taken into custody by officers, police said. A man who allegedly assaulted an on-duty postal worker in a Bronx apartment building died after going into cardiac arrest, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto / carlballou By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com Updated March 31, 2018 5:57 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A man who allegedly assaulted an on-duty postal worker inside a Bronx apartment building Saturday afternoon died after going into cardiac arrest while in custody, police said. Officers caught the 30-year-old man inside the building on Grand Concourse north of I-95 around 2 p.m. on Saturday “without incident,” according to the NYPD. Paramedics later arrived at the scene and evaluated the subject, who went into cardiac arrest during the examination. He was transported to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The city Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of his death. By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.