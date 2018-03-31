A man who allegedly assaulted an on-duty postal worker inside a Bronx apartment building Saturday afternoon died after going into cardiac arrest while in custody, police said.

Officers caught the 30-year-old man inside the building on Grand Concourse north of I-95 around 2 p.m. on Saturday “without incident,” according to the NYPD. Paramedics later arrived at the scene and evaluated the subject, who went into cardiac arrest during the examination.

He was transported to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The city Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of his death.