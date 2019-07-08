News Pride flag burned again outside Harlem gay bar, NYPD says A pride flag outside Alibi Lounge in Harlem was set on fire Monday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated July 8, 2019 12:55 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A pride flag was burned outside a Harlem gay bar early Monday morning, the second time the establishment's flags have been set on fire in just over a month. Someone set fire to one of the rainbow flags outside the Alibi Lounge on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, near West 139th Street, not long after midnight, police said. The flags on either side of the entrance had replaced two that were burned just weeks before on May 31. Police released video of a suspect after that incident, but no one has been arrested. “We simply have no words!” the bar wrote on Instagram Monday with a photo of the burned flag. There was no description of a suspect in Monday’s incident, cops said. Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD investigation of the crime. He did the same thing the first time flags were set on fire at the bar. “I am appalled by the burning of yet another pride flag outside an LGBTQ bar in Harlem,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This act of hate is repugnant to our values of equality and inclusion, and we will not stand by and allow these cowardly acts to continue in New York.” By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Video of man setting fire to gay pride flags in Harlem releasedThe Alibi Lounge has put up new “bigger, brighter, bolder” flags, according to an Instagram post on Tuesday. Pride flags set on fire at Harlem gay bar: CopsThe act was done just a day before the city's Pride month celebrations began. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.