A pride flag was burned outside a Harlem gay bar early Monday morning, the second time the establishment's flags have been set on fire in just over a month.

Someone set fire to one of the rainbow flags outside the Alibi Lounge on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, near West 139th Street, not long after midnight, police said.

The flags on either side of the entrance had replaced two that were burned just weeks before on May 31. Police released video of a suspect after that incident, but no one has been arrested.

“We simply have no words!” the bar wrote on Instagram Monday with a photo of the burned flag.

There was no description of a suspect in Monday’s incident, cops said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD investigation of the crime. He did the same thing the first time flags were set on fire at the bar.

“I am appalled by the burning of yet another pride flag outside an LGBTQ bar in Harlem,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This act of hate is repugnant to our values of equality and inclusion, and we will not stand by and allow these cowardly acts to continue in New York.”