Probationary fireman from Brooklyn dies after medical emergency during training at FDNY academy

A Brooklyn man who was training to be a fireman died on Friday morning after suffering a medical episode during training.

Probationary Firefighter Vincent Malveaux, 31, was at the FDNY Training Academy on Randall’s Island on Thursday, Dec. 2, when he suffered the episode, the cause of which has not been disclosed at this time. He was rushed to Harlem Hospital and passed away on Friday, Dec. 3. He is survived by his parents, Loyd and Vincent.

“From his work as an EMT, to his new path as a Probationary Firefighter, Vincent Malveaux found meaning and purpose in serving others. There is no higher calling than that,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We are devastated by his loss, and our entire city grieves together with his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Malveaux is the 1,154th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty. The last member of the Department to die in the line of duty was Lieutenant Brian J. Sullivan of Squad Company 41 in the Bronx, who died on Aug. 10, 2019.

“This is a heartbreaking loss of a young man who chose a life of brave service to others, first providing outstanding emergency medical care as an EMT in the Bronx and then training to be a New York City Firefighter,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “Our entire Department mourns the passing of this heroic individual who dedicated himself to saving lives. Our thoughts are with his family, our EMTs who worked closely beside him, and his fellow Probies.”

Malveaux was sworn into the current Probationary Firefighter class on Oct. 25, 2021, and was in his sixth week of training. Prior to joining the Fire Academy, he graduated from the FDNY EMS Academy at Fort Totten in October 2017 after becoming proficient in CPR, patient medical and trauma assessments, oxygen and ventilation skills, management of hypotension and fractures, spinal immobilization, and emergency childbirth.

Malveaux served as an FDNY Emergency Medical Technician for four years, assigned to Station 19 in the University Heights section of the Bronx where he responded to thousands of calls for help, including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.