Protesters march towards Wall Street for another day of speaking out against police brutality

New York City residents are continuing to protest against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd, who died at the hands of a Minneapolis cop.

Protesters started marching at 5th Avenue and 110th Street in Central Park earlier on Thursday, and were not deterred by the rain. The protesters have since made their way down south towards Wall Street.

Officers were spotted on foot and on bikes along the protesters’ path. Protesters also spilled red paint on the ground to symbolize the blood of those who face police brutality.

#Protesters at a standstill on #79thStreet as they gear up to #march down to #WallStreet dripping red paint to symbolize blood of those who face #policebrutality pic.twitter.com/sTCfdCpQ6c — Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) June 11, 2020

This is a developing story.