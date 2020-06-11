Quantcast
ManhattanNews

Protesters march towards Wall Street for another day of speaking out against police brutality

Emily Davenport
Photo by Dean Moses

New York City residents are continuing to protest against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd, who died at the hands of a Minneapolis cop.

Protesters started marching at 5th Avenue and 110th Street in Central Park earlier on Thursday, and were not deterred by the rain. The protesters have since made their way down south towards Wall Street.

Officers were spotted on foot and on bikes along the protesters’ path. Protesters also spilled red paint on the ground to symbolize the blood of those who face police brutality.

Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
 
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses

 

Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
 
This is a developing story.

