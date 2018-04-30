News Woman hospitalized after brutal attack in Kew Gardens Hills area of Queens The victim was found at the bottom of a stairwell. A woman was hospitalized after being found badly beaten and sexually assaulted in Queens. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated April 30, 2018 4:16 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A woman was brutally attacked and sexually assaulted in the Kew Gardens Hills area of Queens on Monday morning, police said, as investigators continued to look for the suspect. The 52-year-old woman was found at the bottom of a stairwell at about 8:30 a.m. near the corner of 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard. She was badly beaten, police said, and taken to an area hospital in very serious condition. The woman has been unable to talk to investigators because she’s been intubated. The circumstances surrounding the attack were not immediately clear. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.