A woman was brutally attacked and sexually assaulted in the Kew Gardens Hills area of Queens on Monday morning, police said, as investigators continued to look for the suspect.

The 52-year-old woman was found at the bottom of a stairwell at about 8:30 a.m. near the corner of 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard. She was badly beaten, police said, and taken to an area hospital in very serious condition.

The woman has been unable to talk to investigators because she’s been intubated.

The circumstances surrounding the attack were not immediately clear.