A car crash in Flushing, Queens injured at least seven people, including four children, on Friday, June 16, 2017, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Richard Sandoval Hospitality

Four children and three adults were injured in a car crash in Queens on Friday, the FDNY said.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the corner of 32nd Avenue and 162nd Street in Flushing, according to an FDNY spokesman.

The victims were taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens. One of the four children was seriously injured, the spokesman said.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.