A Queens construction worker was killed when a forklift fell on his chest Tuesday, police said.

A forklift at the site on 56th Drive became disabled at about 10:30 a.m. and workers used a second forklift to move it, police said. But that second machine tipped over, falling on the 55-year-old Min Baz Sik, police said.

The man, from Flushing, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.