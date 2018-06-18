A 71-year-old woman was found dead early Monday after a fire in a high-rise building in Queens, police said.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the building on Seagirt Avenue, between Beach Eighth and Beach Sixth streets, in Far Rockaway at about 2:10 a.m. The blaze, in a 15th-floor apartment, was under control about an hour later, the FDNY said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was found inside the apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.