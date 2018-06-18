LATEST PAPER
Woman found dead after fire in Queens high-rise building, NYPD says

The fire was on the 15th floor of the building, the FDNY said.

The fire was in a high-rise building Seagirt

The fire was in a high-rise building Seagirt Avenue in Far Rockaway, police said.

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com
A 71-year-old woman was found dead early Monday after a fire in a high-rise building in Queens, police said.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the building on Seagirt Avenue, between Beach Eighth and Beach Sixth streets, in Far Rockaway at about 2:10 a.m. The blaze, in a 15th-floor apartment, was under control about an hour later, the FDNY said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was found inside the apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

