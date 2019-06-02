LATEST PAPER
Woman raped multiple times, punched in face, NYPD says 

Police say the suspect punched the victim multiple times while committing the crime.

Police are looking for suspect Michael Hosang, of Laurelton.

Police are looking for suspect Michael Hosang, of Laurelton. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Police are looking for a man they say raped a woman inside his Queens home.

Michael Hosang, a Laurelton resident, raped a 29-year-old woman multiple times at his home near 224th Street and 130th Avenue between 6 a.m. and noon on Thursday, May 30, according to police.

Hosang punched the woman multiple times in the face during the attack, leaving her with at least one facial fracture, police said.

The victim was able to escape by jumping out of a window and Hosang fled in a red Chevrolet pickup truck with a Florida license plate (JZEY32) to parts unknown, officials said.

Hosang, 53, is about 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, and has a bald head and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).

