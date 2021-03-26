Queens parents take off with children and haven't been seen since: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a pair who took off with their children in Queens on Thursday morning and have not returned.

According to police, at 11:30 a.m. on March 25 Eddie Bellas, 37, and Mekaybew McNeal, 27, took their children from a home located at 86-22 98th Street in Woodhaven. The pair, who reside in Whitestone, currently do not have guardianship over the girls, identified as 4-year-old Shiloh Bellas and 8-month-old Aaliyah Bellas.

Eddie Bellas and McNeal failed to return them home. They were last seen fleeing the scene in a dark-colored Nissan sedan.

Photos of the suspects being sought for questioning and the girls were released by the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of these individuals, or information on the incident itself, is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are kept strictly confidential.