Queens park rapist: Manhunt continues for ‘monster’ who attacked 13-year-old girl in heinous sexual assault

The Queens park rapist and tattoo on his chest who attacked a 13-year-old girl inside Kissena Corridor Park in Flushing, Queens on June 13, 2024.

Well after sunrise Saturday, the NYPD continued its expansive manhunt for the Queens park rapist who viciously attacked a 13-year-old girl on Thursday afternoon.

So far, police have put together a sketch of the “monster,” as NYPD brass described him, offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

“As a father, a member of this department for many years, this is a parent’s nightmare, and all the communities should be very upset about this and be willing to come out and help the police department as we try to resolve this issue,” Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said at a June 14 press conference. “We will use every investigative resource. And I again implore the community to help us bring closure to this case for these young children and this family.”

Police said the horrific incident unfolded at about 3 p.m. on June 13 inside Flushing’s Kissena Corridor Park, when the perpetrator approached two 13-year-old children, a boy and a girl, as they played on a soccer field near Kalmia Avenue and Colden Street.

According to investigators, the suspect ordered them in Spanish to follow him into the woods. When the youngsters refused, the assailant told them to shut up in English, then brandished a machete-style knife and demanded they follow him into the woods.

“The children were forced at knifepoint to follow him into a secluded area of the park, where he tied the boy and girl’s wrists together with a shoelace,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. “The perpetrator then sexually assaulted the 13-year-old girl. When the assault was concluded, the perpetrator told both victims to stay at the location for 20 minutes while he fled on foot after robbing both children of their cell phones.”

The youngsters returned to their school and informed staff of what had occurred in the park. The NYPD School Safety Division immediately notified 911, generating an immediate response from the 109th Precinct.

EMS responded to the school and transported the victims to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens, where they were listed in stable condition.

With drones buzzing overhead during Friday’s press briefing, Kenny said the shoelace and a water bottle used by the suspect had been recovered at the crime scene and are being processed as forensic evidence in the investigation.

A distinctive look

Despite the horrific events, police have been able to get a good picture of what the rapist looks like, including a distinctive tattoo on his chest.

Kenny described the suspect as a light-skinned Hispanic man in his 20s with short curly hair with braces on his teeth. He wore a black T-shirt, black sweatpants, and red sneakers and he was carrying a green backpack.

“He has a tattoo on the left side of his chest, described as a bull, or some other kind of animal, with red eyes and horns,” Kenny added.

The NYPD has since released sketches of both the suspect and the tattoo on his chest.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell called the investigation an “all hands” response.

“We are working hand in hand with the Detective Bureau, whatever Chief Kenny and his people need,” Chell said. ”We will work with school safety and community affairs, whether it be street enforcement, to elicit information, to leafleting, whatever we need to do to take this animal — animal — off the streets.”

Queens Council Member Sandra Ung, who represents the district, issued a statement on Friday asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

“My heart goes out to the young victims and their families following the horrifying incident in Kissena Park on Thursday,” Ung said. “No child should ever have to experience such trauma. If anyone has any information about this terrible attack, please contact the NYPD or the 109th Precinct immediately. Your cooperation could be crucial in apprehending the suspect and preventing further harm. I have been in contact with both the NYPD and Mayor Adams regarding this incident and their efforts to apprehend the suspect. I will also be working closely with them on strategies and the necessary equipment to improve public safety in Kissena Park.”

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said small cameras are being installed around the park. “We will leave no stone unturned until we bring this monster to justice,” Daughtry said.

Anyone with information regarding this sexual assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Detective Crystal Doxsee of the Queens Special Victims Squad is the lead investigator on the case and can be reached at 718-520-9272.

Through June 9, the 109th Precinct has reported a dozen rapes so far in 2024, 5 fewer than the 17 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 29.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report. The NYPD noted that rape cases are historically underreported.

This story first appeared on QNS.com.