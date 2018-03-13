Queens woman killed by school bus in Kew Gardens, NYPD says

There were children on the bus, but they were not injured, police said.

A man crosses the street at the intersection of 82nd and Kew Gardens roads in Queens where a woman was fatally hit by a mini school bus Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

A 58-year-old Queens woman was struck and killed by a mini school bus as she was crossing the street Tuesday morning, police said.

Elise Hellinger was killed when she was hit by the bus as it made a left turn at the corner of Kew Gardens and 82nd roads in Kew Gardens just before 6:45 a.m.

There were three children on the bus at the time, but they were not injured, police said.

The vehicle was a private school bus driven by a 24-year-old, owned by the Logan Bus Company. The company owns more than 2,000 buses and mini-wagons throughout the New York area, including in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, according to the bus company’s website.

A representative for the company said in an email that “Logan Bus is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation and is devastated by this morning’s incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”