Drive through Queens for two nights of Selena music at Radial Park | amNewYork

A one-of-a-kind drive-in concert is coming to Queens for two nights only.

On Nov. 20-21, Radial Park at Hallet’s Point will host Selena: A Live Drive-in Experience. Presented by Stark Production Group and Round Seven Media, the shows will star two-time tony award® nominee Eva Noblezada, who will perform musical numbers from the hit-movie with a six-piece band. Each show will begin at 7 p.m.

Selena: A Live Drive-in Experience is a part of Radial Park’s Broadway at the Drive-in series. The first-of-its-kind drive-in includes a variety of experiences including live performances from Broadway stars, movies on the big screen, movie-style concessions, food trucks and much more.

Guests who come to see the show can either reserve picnic tables that are spaced appropriately for social distancing or watch from the comfort of their cars. Beverages and movie theater snacks will be available for purchase along with multiple food trucks for on-site dining options.

Radial Park is implementing strict health and safety protocols for all ticketholders, including temperature checks upon arrival, color-coded wristbands for social distancing; “lifeguards” on duty who will be ready to blow the whistle to enforce strict social distancing, and more.

Tickets start at $100 per group and are available at radialpark.com/tickets. Radial Park is located at 27-50 1st Street in Astoria.