News Men sought in fatal MS-13 shooting on Queens subway platform, NYPD says A gang member was charged with murder, but police are still looking for men involved in the fight. The NYPD released images of a man believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting on a Queens subway platform on Feb. 3. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown Updated February 12, 2019 11:30 AM A fourth man was being sought for questioning after the gang-related killing of a 20-year-old man on a Queens subway platform earlier this month, police said. Abel Mosso, a member of the 18th Street gang, was fatally shot in the head by an MS-13 member, identified as Ramiro Gutierrez, during a fight between several men on the southbound platform of the 7 train's 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station on Sunday, Feb. 3, cops said. Though Gutierrez was arrested and charged with murder, police were still looking for multiple men involved in the fight. They previously released images of two men wanted for questioning, and an image of a third man was released Monday night. The fight on the platform was caught on video by another commuter. Mosso and Gutierrez are seen wrestling on the ground before Gutierrez stands up with a gun in his hand. He then fired at least three shots, striking Mosso in the head, police said.