Ramones Way coming to Forest Hills, Queens

Being immortalized with a street name is pretty punk rock.

The Ramones will be honored in their hometown of Forest Hills, Queens, with a street of their own, the band announced on its official website.

Ramones Way will be located in front of Forest Hills High School, the alma mater of original band members Johnny, Joey, Dee Dee and Tommy.

Council Member Karen Koslowitz will unveil the street, located at the interection of 67th Avenue and 110th Street, on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m., the announcement said.

This isn’t the first street dedication to the Ramones in New York. Joey Ramone Way, located on the Lower East Side, marks the former location of CBGB, the music club where the band played its first shows in the ‘70s.