Ray Kelly, ex-NYPD commissioner, tapped as grand marshal of 2014 Veterans Day Parade

Former police commissioner Ray Kelly will be grand marshal of the 2014 Veterans Day Parade. Photo Credit: Ben & Jerry’s

NYC’s ex top cop Ray Kelly will lead the NYC Veterans Day Parade – also known as “America’s Parade” – as grand marshal Nov. 11, the United War Veterans Council President Vincent McGowan announced yesterday.

Kelly, the longest serving police commissioner in New York City history, was also a Marine Corps lieutenant, commanding combat troops in Vietnam, and served in the Marine Corps Reserves, retiring after 30 years with the rank of colonel.

“I accept this honor on behalf of all my brother and sister veterans, those like me, who were able to come back to a rewarding life, those who came back sorely wounded or those who never came back,” Kelly said in a statement issued by the UWVC, adding that he especially wants to honor “those who combined service to our nation with service to our city, the veterans of the NYPD.”

The parade will be broadcast in major cities across the country and on Armed Forces TV to military installations and ships around the world.