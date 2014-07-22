Red Cross sees drop in nationwide blood donations

The American Red Cross said it’s facing a nationwide blood shortage and is urging people to volunteer and roll up …

The American Red Cross said it’s facing a nationwide blood shortage and is urging people to volunteer and roll up their sleeves.

The nonprofit said that it has seen 80,000 fewer donations than expected since May and if that deficit continues to increase, it could experience an emergency situation in the coming weeks.

All eligible donors are encouraged to donate blood but the Red Cross said those with types O negative, B negative and A negative are especially needed.

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.