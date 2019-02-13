LATEST PAPER
34° Good Evening
34° Good Evening
News

Renters' upfront costs capped in proposed legislation

State and city bills would limit security deposits to one month's rent and place them with a third-party custodian.

Proposed legislation would also allow renters to pay

Proposed legislation would also allow renters to pay their deposit in installments and mandate that landlords return the money within weeks of the lease's end. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/fizkes

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
Print

A package of bills introduced in Albany and City Hall Wednesday would give New York renters relief when it comes to upfront costs.

The pieces of legislation in both government bodies would limit the amount of money paid for a security deposit to one month's rent, allow renters to pay their deposit in installments and mandate that landlords return the money to the tenant within weeks of the lease's end. An additional state bill would create a protection program that would place deposits in the hands of a third-party custodian.

The legislative package follows a report released last year by City Comptroller Scott Stringer's office that found New Yorkers coughed up a combined $507 million for deposits in 2016. 

"It’s preposterous that a landlord can demand many months’ rent from a tenant and there’s little recourse if they just decide to keep it," Stringer said in a statement. 

Stringer and the elected officials who introduced the bills, including State Sen. Brad Hoylman and Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, said those upfront costs are a major burden on New Yorkers who are already facing rising rents.

"Creating a fair system where residents know what landlords can charge them eliminates the abuse caused by bad actors in the real estate market," Rivera said in a statement.

Stringer's office launched a survey Wednesday on comptroller.nyc.gov that will collect information and data from New Yorkers on their security deposits and any issues they've encountered with landlords regarding those funds. 

Ivan

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants
Olga Naidenko, senior science adviser for children's environmental Potential health effects from exposure to lead