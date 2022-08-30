Battle for reproductive rights reaches pharmacy aisles as AG James warns of legal repercussions

Attorney General Letitia James is demanding that all New York pharmacies uphold reproductive rights amidst claims that large chain drug retailers in other states have been refusing to sell birth control to customers.

As the debate over abortion rights rages on, James is concerned the war has reached the aisles of CVS and Walgreens. She sent both retailers letters reminding them that it is illegal in New York to deny customers prescribed or over-the-counter medications or products related to reproductive health care.

“Pharmacies have a responsibility to safeguard New Yorkers’ health, including by providing reproductive health care medications and products,” James said. “The actions taken by some CVS and Walgreens employees in other states have sparked concerns nationwide and have raised serious questions that must be addressed. Let me be clear: I will not accept New Yorkers being denied access to essential health care products and services.”

According to recent published reports, staff at the store chains across the country have been denying shoppers access to reproductive medication, with some accounts going as far to allege that they have mistreated consumers by publicly harassing, embarrassing, and shaming them, sparking calls to boycott these pharmacies.

Within the letters, James charged that if any employees are found denying access to medication or condoms at any of their some 1,000 locations, the companies will be in violation of New York’s public health and civil rights laws. James also requested CVS and Walgreens provide more information regarding their refusal policies, which she says Walgreens has stated allows pharmacists to step away from filing a prescription for which they have a moral objection. The Attorney General is concerned this could infringe on the rights of individuals across the state.

James said she is requesting the companies provide more information on the following:

The amount of time that CVS and Walgreens consider “timely” in fulfilling a prescription or completing a sales transaction where there has been a refusal.

Companies’ training regarding refusals and related policies.

All documents concerning whether CVS and Walgreens track refusals and/or whether such prescriptions and over-the-counter sales have been filled and/or completed in a “timely” manner.

All complaints concerning CVS and Walgreens refusals at New York locations for the past six years.

amNewYork Metro reached out to CVS and Walgreens for comment and is awaiting a response.