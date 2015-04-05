Police look for man who fired shots outside of Resorts World Casino before brawl broke out

Before breaking up a brawl at the World Resorts Casino over the weekend, police received a call of shots fired in the parking lot and Sunday they identified the alleged shooter.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Jaquan Roberts, who is accused of firing the shots in the parking lot of the Queens casino at about 10:50 p.m. on Friday.

Roberts then apparently went inside, where detectives identified him off surveillance video, matching it to footage from one of the exits where he fled in his gray Acura.

Shortly thereafter, three people were arrested when a huge brawl broke out inside the casino at the opening of a daiquiri bar, Fat Tuesday, according to reports. The fight, which started between two groups of people, was caught on video and posted to YouTube (above).

Roberts, described as 6-feet and 180 pounds, was previously arrested in 2010 for possession of a loaded revolver after he shot himself in the right leg, police said.