Police released video Friday morning of a restaurant worker wanted for allegedly slashing a man on a street in the Bronx last month.

The unidentified worker of Country Boyz Restaurant on East Gun Hill Road, near Tenbroeck Avenue, was caught on surveillance cameras just before 3 p.m. on July 20 brandishing two knives on the street as he yelled at the 41-year-old victim, police said.

The worker was arguing with the victim about money when he went back into the restaurant, grabbed two large knives, walked back to the street and slashed the man in the left arm, according to cops.

It was not clear whether the victim was a patron of the restaurant. He was treated and released from NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.

