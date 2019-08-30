LATEST PAPER
Restaurant worker slashes man, brandishes knives on Bronx street, NYPD says

Police are looking for a restaurant worker accused of slashing a man on the arm during a dispute about money on July 20. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Police released video Friday morning of a restaurant worker wanted for allegedly slashing a man on a street in the Bronx last month.

The unidentified worker of Country Boyz Restaurant on East Gun Hill Road, near Tenbroeck Avenue, was caught on surveillance cameras just before 3 p.m. on July 20 brandishing two knives on the street as he yelled at the 41-year-old victim, police said.

The worker was arguing with the victim about money when he went back into the restaurant, grabbed two large knives, walked back to the street and slashed the man in the left arm, according to cops.

It was not clear whether the victim was a patron of the restaurant. He was treated and released from NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.

Lauren Cook

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

