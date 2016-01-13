Richard Oates killed while car surfing on Lower East Side, police say

Richard Oates was skateboarding while hanging onto a Mack truck, cops said.

A 32-year-old man was killed by a truck on Tuesday after he fell while car surfing on the Lower East Side, police said.

Cops said Richard Oates, of Brooklyn, was skateboarding while hanging onto a green Mack truck as it drove along Delancey Street near Norfolk Street just after 1:15 p.m. when the truck changed lanes and hit a bump, causing Oates to fall from the truck.

Oates was run over by the rear passenger side wheels of the truck, police said.

Oates was unresponsive with trauma to his body when cops arrived. Emergency personnel took him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The truck driver stayed at the scene, cops said. No charges have been filed.