Rikers Island inmate develops rash, dies after DOC denies help, advocates say

A Rikers Island inmate who was denied medical care while behind bars died on July 14, shortly after she was released from custody, the Legal Aid Society and other advocates said on Monday.

Charizma Jones suffered a “medical emergency” while detained at Rikers Island’s Rose M. Singer Center, which houses female inmates, and was repeatedly shunned by Department of Correction (DOC) staff, advocates allege.

Jones died more than two months after EMS rushed the 23-year-old woman from the jail to Elmhurst Hospital, according to a letter supervising attorney Veronica Vela of the Legal Aid Society sent to the NYC Board of Correction on Monday.

The letter explains that while Jones was incarcerated, she developed a rash and fever. As a result, she was first admitted to the jail’s infirmary, where she was under care from around April 28 through early May.

“Although Ms. Jones was in medical isolation during this first infirmary stay, medical staff were able to visit her, take her vital signs and administer medication,” Vela wrote. “But shortly after her second admission on May 4, DOC began to repeatedly interfere with medical staff’s efforts to evaluate Ms. Jones.”

Vela went on to write that medical staff made at least five attempts to take Jones’ vital signs on May 5, but were repeatedly blocked by DOC. The neglect allegedly continued as medical staff were blocked access again the following morning until EMS was called to bring the inmate to Elmhurst Hospital.

Jones was later brought to Mount Sinai and Weill-Cornell Burn Center, where she eventually went into a coma and died this month. Hospital records suggest Jones had an allergic reaction to the antibiotic, amoxicillin, the Legal Aid Society said.

“Ms. Jones’ medical records reflect an egregious denial of access to medical care by DOC staff in the weeks before her death,” Vela wrote.

Jones, who was serving a year-long jail sentence on Rikers after a Manhattan slashing last year, was awaiting prosecution on new charges in the Bronx after she was charged with punching a correction officer in April.

“Troubling questions” surrounding Jones’ death

MK Kaishian, an attorney for the Jones’ family, told the New York Post there are “many troubling questions” surrounding the incident.

“Many troubling questions surround Ms. Jones’ death, and we join the Legal Aid Society in calling for a thorough investigation by the Board of Correction as we continue to gather critical information on behalf of her family,” Kashian told The Post. “But whatever else may be revealed going forward, it is patently obvious that the [Department of Correction] denied medical care to a seriously ill person, and there is no excuse whatsoever for this contemptuous and inhumane conduct.”

The NYS Commission of Correction has opened an investigation into the matter.

amNewYork Metro reached out to DOC and the NYC Board of Correction for comment but did not hear back. It is unclear right now if any Rikers staff received disciplinary action as a result of the investigation.