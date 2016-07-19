Quantcast
RNC 2016 speakers: Who will be at the Republican National Convention

amNewYork
July 19, 2016
Here’s the long list of people who will speak at the convention in Cleveland.

The Republican National Committee released its long list of people who are set to speak at the convention on July 18 to 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. The speakers include politicians, business executives, celebrities and even Donald Trump’s family members.

 

Republican National Commitee

Chairman Reince Priebus

Co-Chair Sharon Day

 

Senators

Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Mitch McConnell

Sen. Tom Cotton   

Sen. Joni Ernst      

Sen. Jeff Sessions  

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito 

 

Representatives

Speaker Paul Ryan

Congressman Kevin McCarthy

Congressman Ryan Zinke

Congressman Michael McCaul  

Congressman Sean Duffy    

Congressman Chris Collins

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn

 

Governors

Gov. Chris Christie

Gov. Scott Walker

Gov. Mike Huckabee     

Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Gov. Rick Scott

Gov. Mary Fallin

 

Former politicians

Newt Gingrich

Mayor Rudy Giuliani

 

Trump’s family

Melania Trump  

Eric Trump

Ivanka Trump

Tiffany Trump

Donald J. Trump Jr.

 

Others

Dr. Ben Carson

Benghazi survivor Mark Geist                                                                

Benghazi survivor John Tiegen

Pat Smith, mother of Benghazi victim, Sean Smith

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey 

Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action

Darryl Glenn, Republican nominee for Senate in Colorado

Businessman Dana White 

Las Vegas casino owner Phil Ruffin   

Co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel

General Manager of Trump Winery Kerry Woolard

Vice President of The Eric Trump Foundation Lynne Patton

Executive of Continental Resources Harold Hamm

Real estate investor Tom Barrack

Small business owner Michelle Van Etten

Businessman Andy Wist

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke

Former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell

Karen Vaughn, mother of a fallen Navy Seal

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn

Pastor Mark Burns                                                     

Rabbi Haskel Lookstein

Jerry Falwell Jr., President of Liberty University 

Retired NASA astronaut Eileen Collins

Actor and former underwear model Antonio Sabato, Jr.

Acress Kimberlin Brown

Singer-songwriter Darrell Scott

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Alex Smith

Golfer Natalie Gulbis

Motivational speaker Brock Mealer

Lisa Shin, member of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump

