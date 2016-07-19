RNC 2016 speakers: Who will be at the Republican National Convention

Here’s the long list of people who will speak at the convention in Cleveland.

The Republican National Committee released its long list of people who are set to speak at the convention on July 18 to 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. The speakers include politicians, business executives, celebrities and even Donald Trump’s family members.

Republican National Commitee

Chairman Reince Priebus

Co-Chair Sharon Day

Senators

Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Mitch McConnell

Sen. Tom Cotton

Sen. Joni Ernst

Sen. Jeff Sessions

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Representatives

Speaker Paul Ryan

Congressman Kevin McCarthy

Congressman Ryan Zinke

Congressman Michael McCaul

Congressman Sean Duffy

Congressman Chris Collins

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn

Governors

Gov. Chris Christie

Gov. Scott Walker

Gov. Mike Huckabee

Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Gov. Rick Scott

Gov. Mary Fallin

Former politicians

Newt Gingrich

Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Trump’s family

Melania Trump

Eric Trump

Ivanka Trump

Tiffany Trump

Donald J. Trump Jr.

Others

Dr. Ben Carson

Benghazi survivor Mark Geist

Benghazi survivor John Tiegen

Pat Smith, mother of Benghazi victim, Sean Smith

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey

Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action

Darryl Glenn, Republican nominee for Senate in Colorado

Businessman Dana White

Las Vegas casino owner Phil Ruffin

Co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel

General Manager of Trump Winery Kerry Woolard

Vice President of The Eric Trump Foundation Lynne Patton

Executive of Continental Resources Harold Hamm

Real estate investor Tom Barrack

Small business owner Michelle Van Etten

Businessman Andy Wist

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke

Former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell

Karen Vaughn, mother of a fallen Navy Seal

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn

Pastor Mark Burns

Rabbi Haskel Lookstein

Jerry Falwell Jr., President of Liberty University

Retired NASA astronaut Eileen Collins

Actor and former underwear model Antonio Sabato, Jr.

Acress Kimberlin Brown

Singer-songwriter Darrell Scott

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Alex Smith

Golfer Natalie Gulbis

Motivational speaker Brock Mealer

Lisa Shin, member of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump