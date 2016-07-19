RNC 2016 speakers: Who will be at the Republican National Convention

The Republican National Committee released its long list of people who are set to speak at the convention on July 18 to 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. The speakers include politicians, business executives, celebrities and even Donald Trump’s family members.
Republican National Commitee
Chairman Reince Priebus
Co-Chair Sharon Day
Senators
Sen. Ted Cruz
Sen. Mitch McConnell
Sen. Tom Cotton
Sen. Joni Ernst
Sen. Jeff Sessions
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
Representatives
Speaker Paul Ryan
Congressman Kevin McCarthy
Congressman Ryan Zinke
Congressman Michael McCaul
Congressman Sean Duffy
Congressman Chris Collins
Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn
Governors
Gov. Chris Christie
Gov. Scott Walker
Gov. Mike Huckabee
Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Gov. Rick Scott
Gov. Mary Fallin
Former politicians
Newt Gingrich
Mayor Rudy Giuliani
Trump’s family
Melania Trump
Eric Trump
Ivanka Trump
Tiffany Trump
Donald J. Trump Jr.
Others
Dr. Ben Carson
Benghazi survivor Mark Geist
Benghazi survivor John Tiegen
Pat Smith, mother of Benghazi victim, Sean Smith
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
Attorney General Pam Bondi
Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey
Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action
Darryl Glenn, Republican nominee for Senate in Colorado
Businessman Dana White
Las Vegas casino owner Phil Ruffin
Co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel
General Manager of Trump Winery Kerry Woolard
Vice President of The Eric Trump Foundation Lynne Patton
Executive of Continental Resources Harold Hamm
Real estate investor Tom Barrack
Small business owner Michelle Van Etten
Businessman Andy Wist
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke
Former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell
Karen Vaughn, mother of a fallen Navy Seal
Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn
Pastor Mark Burns
Rabbi Haskel Lookstein
Jerry Falwell Jr., President of Liberty University
Retired NASA astronaut Eileen Collins
Actor and former underwear model Antonio Sabato, Jr.
Acress Kimberlin Brown
Singer-songwriter Darrell Scott
Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Alex Smith
Golfer Natalie Gulbis
Motivational speaker Brock Mealer
Lisa Shin, member of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump