Robbery victim fatally stabbed for his e-bike inside Chinatown park: law enforcement sources

A 51-year-old man was fatally stabbed and slashed in an apparent robbery gone wrong in a Chinatown park early on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 1:05 a.m. on Oct. 16 inside Sara Roosevelt Park along Hester Street between Forsyth and Chrystie Sterets.

Officers from the 5th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call regarding a reported robbery, found the victim slashed in the face and stabbed in the abdomen.

Based on a preliminary investigation, sources familiar with the investigation said, police believe that the suspect — described only as a man in a gray sweater — violently attacked the man, then took his e-bike and fled the scene.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.