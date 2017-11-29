Thousands will gather Wednesday evening at Rockefeller Center as the plaza’s Christmas tree is lit for the season.

Police and other security will be in full force during the night’s festivities, which are to include performances from artists including Gwen Stefani, Leslie Odom Jr. and Auli’i Cravalho.

Adding to the large law enforcement presence, cops have blocked traffic around Rockefeller Center and set up security screening stations.

By early afternoon, hundreds of New Yorkers and tourists had already lined up around the block.

Beginning Thursday, the tree will be lit from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and until 9 p.m. Jan. 7. Its i50,000 multicolored solar-powered LED lights are topped by a 9.5-foot Swarovski crystal star.

Wood from the tree will be salvalged later by Habitat for Humanity to build homes for the poor.