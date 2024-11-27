Rockefeller Center tree lighting: Everything you need to know about the grand holiday celebration

The Swarovski star is seen atop the Christmas Tree during the Rockefeller Center’s annual lighting ceremony in New York, November 29, 2023.

The annual Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting ceremony is around the corner, ready to bring a new wave of holiday cheer during the official tree lighting event on Dec. 4.

Standing a proud 74 feet tall, this year’s Norway Spruce tree comes from West Stockbridge, MA — the first tree from the state since 1959.

At 70 years old, the tree weighs 11 tons and will brandish over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on 5 miles of wire.

Excitement fills the air as Christmas lovers await the dazzling lighting event. Here’s everything New Yorkers need to know before the famed holiday celebration.

Where can I watch the ceremony?

Brave souls who aren’t afraid of the cold are invited to watch the tree lighting in person at Rockefeller Center, located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza near 5th Avenue.

The tree lighting will also be broadcast live on NBC at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 4.

What happens at the ceremony?

This year’s celebration will feature performances from the Radio City Rockettes, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, the Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, RAYE, Little Big Town, and Thalia.

Kelly Clarkson will host the evening for the second year in a row. NBC “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin are also slated to appear.

What about the star?

In 2018, architect Daniel Libeskind designed an elaborate three-dimensional Swarovski star weighing around 900 pounds. This impressive tree topper displays 70 spikes, each adorned with 3 million sparkling crystals.

How long has New York hosted a Rockefeller tree lighting ceremony?

This storied event dates back to 1931 when workers at the Rockefeller Center put their heads, and wallets, together to buy a Christmas tree. A group of men decorated the 20-foot fir with homemade garlands made by their families.

But the ceremony did not truly become a tradition until 1933, when The Rock held its first tree-lighting ceremony.

Over the years, the tree grew more significant, the decorations became more elaborate and the crowds grew larger.

The tree lighting journey is marked by special memories along the way, including a ceremonious red, white, and blue-lit tree following the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and the introduction of the Swarovksi Star in 2004.

When can I see the tree?

New Yorkers and tourists alike can visit the tree daily from 5 a.m. to midnight.

On Christmas Eve, the tree will shine for a full 24 hours, and on New Year’s Eve, it will be lit from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The tree will stay up until mid-January.

This tree-lighting ceremony symbolizes hope and joy for locals and visitors each year. Whether watchers choose to stand beneath the glimmering lights or watch from their living rooms, the spirit of the holidays shines brightly through this beloved New York tradition.