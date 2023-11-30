SEE IT: Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting sees the stars come out

The 91st annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting illuminated Midtown on Wednesday night in a star-studded ceremony.

Pop star Kelly Clarkson served in dual roles on Nov. 29 as she not only hosted the holiday staple but also performed for a crowd of thousands gathered ’round the tree, and millions more watching from home on NBC and Peacock.

Other live performances included a variety of holiday classics from Barry Manilow and Carly Pearce.

Onlookers gathered in the ice-skating rink and whole others packed in the streets surrounding Rockefeller Center in hopes of catching a glimpse of the spectacle.

Mayor Eric Adams also joined celebrities on stage by pushing the golden button, lighting up the towering tree. According to Rockefeller Center, the tree is a whopping 80-feet tall, weighs 12 tons, and is decorated with some 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights.

The ceremony ran from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. when the tree was powered on.