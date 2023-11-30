Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Holidays

SEE IT: Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting sees the stars come out

By Posted on
Rockefeller Center tree lighting 2023
The 91st annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting illuminated Midtown on Wednesday night in a star-studded ceremony.
Photo by Dean Moses

The 91st annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting illuminated Midtown on Wednesday night in star-studded fashion.

Pop star Kelly Clarkson served in dual roles on Nov. 29 as she not only hosted the holiday staple but also performed for a crowd of thousands gathered ’round the tree, and millions more watching from home on NBC and Peacock.

Other live performances included a variety of holiday classics from Barry Manilow and Carly Pearce. 

Carly Pearce. Photo by Dean Moses
Kelly Clarkson.Photo by Dean Moses
Mario Lopez. Photo by Dean Moses

Meeting the Wireless Demands of NY with Mike Finley

Schneps Connects

Onlookers gathered in the ice-skating rink and whole others packed in the streets surrounding Rockefeller Center in hopes of catching a glimpse of the spectacle.    

Mayor Eric Adams also joined celebrities on stage by pushing the golden button, lighting up the towering tree. According to Rockefeller Center, the tree is a whopping 80-feet tall, weighs 12 tons, and is decorated with some 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights.

The ceremony ran from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. when the tree was powered on.

Barry Manilow performs. Photo by Dean Moses
Barry Manilow performs.Photo by Dean Moses
Carly Pearce performs.Photo by Dean Moses
Carly Pearce performs.Photo by Dean Moses
Kelly Clarkson performs. Photo by Dean Moses
Kelly Clarkson performs.Photo by Dean Moses
Mayor Adams helps lit the tree. Photo by Dean Moses
The Tree is lit.Photo by Dean Moses
The tree as seen from above. Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC