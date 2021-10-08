Rogue shooter sought for firing randomly in East Village

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a suspect who fired a gun on an East Village street earlier this week.

According to the NYPD, at 9:16 p.m. on Oct. 4 an unknown man fired a gun in front of 465 East 10th Street. The suspect then fled the scene. There were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.