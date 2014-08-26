NY1 anchor Roma Torre diagnosed with colon cancer

NY1 anchor Roma Torre revealed Tuesday that she has colon cancer. The 56-year-old newswoman, who has taken a leave of …

The 56-year-old newswoman, who has taken a leave of absence to fight the cance, r said although she showed no signs symptoms has no family history of the illness said a colonoscopy July revealed she had the disease. Torre, who had no systoms or a family history of the disease, encouraged those over 50 to get tested.

“I foolishly waited too long. So, I urge anyone who’s procrastinating, as I did, to get screened,” she said in a statement.

Torre will undergo surgery Thursday to remove the cancerous part of her colon and determine if she has stage two or three colon cancer, according to the network. Depending on the stage, she may have to undergo chemotherapy.