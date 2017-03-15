Ruth Bader Ginsburg gets love from Twitter on her birthday

Brooklynite Ruth Bader Ginsburg turned 84 years young on Wednesday and the occasion didn’t escape the notice of her fans on Twitter.

The Supreme Court justice’s birthday was marked on the social media site with memes aplenty.

While some simply wished RBG a happy birthday, others took a decidedly more entertaining approach.

From plays off of her “Notorious R.B.G.” nickname to celebrations of her many accomplishments and many pleas for Ginsburg to live forever, the Twitterverse did what it does best and got creative.

Scroll down to see some the best tweets wishing notorious RBG a happy birthday.

Fun fact: Ginsburg attended the same high school in Midwood, Brooklyn, as Sens. Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer, though none of them attended the school at the same time.