Hundreds of people – residents and elected officials, family members and advocates – gathered on April 5, 2018, at 4:40 p.m. It was the exact time that Saheed Vassell, 34, was fatally shot the day before by four police officers in his Crown Heights, Brooklyn, neighborhood. Joined by Vassell’s mother and father, the group started at the intersection of Utica Avenue and Montgomery Street, where Vassell was killed, and made its way to the NYPD's 71st Precinct.