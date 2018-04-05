The family of a man who was killed by NYPD officers will gather for a vigil Thursday at the Crown Heights intersection where he was gunned down a day before.

The event, organized by a host of elected officials as well as Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, will take place near Utica Avenue and Montgomery Street at 4:40 p.m., the exact time that four police officers opened fire on 34-year-old Saheed Vassell on Wednesday.

“Yesterday in Crown Heights, we witnessed a scene too often repeated across our nation – lethal force used against a young unarmed black man,” Sen. Jesse Hamilton said in an emailed statement Thursday. “We need a full investigation around the police shooting. As a society, we have to make the message Black Lives Matter clear on our streets, clear to all charged with law enforcement, and up and down our justice system.”

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said he would investigate Vassell’s death under an executive order that allows him to take over police shooting cases that involve an unarmed civilian or if there is doubt over whether the person was armed and dangerous.

Vassell was armed with a metal pipe when police shot him, according to Chief of Detectives Terence Monahan, who said the NYPD received at least three 911 calls reporting a man pointing what looked like a gun at people on the street before the shooting occurred. The NYPD released the transcripts of the 911 calls on Thursday.

Speaking at an unrelated event on Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio called the shooting a tragedy and stressed that the investigation into what happened had only just begun. The mayor also acknowledged Vassell had a “mental health problem,” but added that 911 dispatchers were not told this information when the calls came in.

A protest over Vassell’s death is also scheduled for 6 p.m. at the same location as the vigil.

“Vassell was well known and liked in his Crown Heights neighborhood, and as a result of him being killed, there is palpable and righteous community anger,” organizers said in an emailed statement.

Organizers are demanding police accountability and systemic changes in the NYPD that will result in a reduction of excessive force against civilians.