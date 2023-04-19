Quantcast
News

Drag star Sasha Velour talks ‘The Big Reveal’ at New York Public Library

By Bob Krasner
Sasha Velour's head
Drag Superstar Sasha Velour contemplates “The Big Reveal” – her new book – at a launch event at the New York Public Library
Photo by Bob Krasner

Drag Superstar Sasha Velour celebrated her new book, “The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag,” at the New York Public Library on Monday night, April 17, with a chat session with noted Drag historian and educator Joe E. Jeffreys.

Jeffreys kept up a lively conversation with Velour, discussing topics that ranged from the origin of Velour’s stage name, her upbringing (with Velour proudly noting that her dad was in the audience) to the LGBTQ community.

Velour, the winner of season nine of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, also discussed the creation of the book, which , according to her website, “illuminates drag as a unique form of expression with a rich history and a revolutionary spirit” and gives “sparkling substance to our understanding of drag, queerness, beauty, and liberation!”

Photo by Bob Krasner
Photo by Bob Krasner
Joe E. Jeffries holding a hankerchief created from Velour’s artwork. It pays homage to drag icons Izumi no Okuni, Rebecca & Her Daughters, William Dorsey Swann, Barbette, Josephine Baker, Mei Lanfang, Coccinelle, José Sarria, and Divine.Photo by Bob Krasner

The tome uses her original artwork alongside photos while discussing her personal history as well as that of the Drag community. One section is devoted to the preparation that was necessary for the stunning performance on “Drag Race” that won her the prize.

The evening ended with the full house giving her a standing ovation, after which she sat down to sign books and judging by the length of the line, just about everyone that attended went home with one.

Photo by Bob Krasner
Joe E. Jeffries revealing the inside of Sasha Velour’s new book, which was designed by Velour.Photo by Bob Krasner
Sasha Velour knows how to make an entrance ! With some help from Pierretta Viktori (body suit ) and Diego Montoya (cape) , both of whom used Velour’s textile design. Jewelry by Robert SorrellPhoto by Bob Krasner

More about Sasha Velour on her website at sashavelour.com and you can follow her on Instagram at @sashavelour.

Upcoming events at the library are listed at nypl.org/events/live-nypl.

