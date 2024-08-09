Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are looking for a second suspect involved in a Brooklyn shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead last month.

Law enforcement sources said Damon Gaitor had a role in the deadly shooting of Deon Williams, who was gunned down on July 13 near 68 Marcus Garvey Blvd. within the Sumner Houses, a public housing complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police describe Gaitor as a male with a heavy build and braids. He is 24 years old.

Law enforcement arrested Aaron Granton, 28, for his role in the killing. Granton was arrested on July 27 at around 3:10 a.m. within the confines of the 60th Precinct. He was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Officers from the 79th Precinct and PSA 3 responded to a 911 call of a person shot at the location, where they found Williams unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the torso.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed Williams to Kings County Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.