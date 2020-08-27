SEE IT: Crook rips $2,000 chain off an octogenarian woman’s neck on the East Side

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Disturbing video that the NYPD released on Thursday morning shows a thief getting into a struggle with an 86-year-old woman on the East Side and ripping the chain off her neck.

Law enforcement sources said the brazen robbery happened at 1:46 p.m. on Aug. 26 inside the lobby of an apartment building within Peter Cooper Village, in the area of 1st Avenue and Cooper Road.

The video footage first shows the suspect loitering in the lobby and looking at the packages inside. The victim appears in the video to check a mailbox, but the perpetrator does not engage her.

Seconds later, the NYPD video jumps to the elevator bays, where the suspect and victim are waiting. After an elevator opens up, the thief jumps in front of the woman, then engages in a physical struggle with her.

Cops said the crook managed to grab the woman’s necklace, estimated at a value of $2,000, and then fled out of the building on foot. He was last seen heading toward the 1st Avenue L train station, at the corner of East 14th Street and 1st Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct. There were no serious injuries.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion believed to be 20 to 30 years of age, standing 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black face mask, a green shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.